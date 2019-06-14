LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Pakistan U19 cricket team would depart for Durban, South Africa, tomorrow morning, Saturday for a series of seven 50-over matches to be played from 22 June to 7 July in Pieter maritzburg and Durban.

The series is part of the side’s preparation for next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

The 15-player side includes a number of exciting players who performed well in the 3-2 series victory over Sri Lanka in Hambantota recently.

Captain and wicketkeeper/batsman Rohail Nazir, who top-scored in the five-match 50-over series against Sri Lanka with 320 runs on the eve of the departure of the team on Friday said: “The win over Sri Lanka U19 has boosted the players’ confidence for the South Africa series. The win has provided us a great platform to perform well not only on the upcoming tour but later this year’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka, followed by the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.”