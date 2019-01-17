Pakistan, U.S. special envoy agree intra Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan and visiting U.S. special representative Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday agreed that ultimately the intra Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity where Afghanistan becomes a stable and prosperous country and at peace with its neighbours.

The US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived here, held a delegation level meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss developments in the Afghan reconciliation process.