Pakistan turns around picture from `Victim to Victor of Terrorism’: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan had overcome a long and dark

decades of terrorist victimization and instead of letting detractors define

its identity, the country had turned around picture from `Victim to Victor

of Terrorism.’

“Pakistan has showed strength and perseverance of its people

through political leadership who stood united in dealing with menace

of extremism and terrorism and that Pakistan no longer to be treated

as victim of terrorism rather a country that has established its

credentials as a victory against the menace,’ he said this while

inaugurating a three-day Islamabad International Counter Terrorism

Forum (IICTF).

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) is organizing the

Forum to provide an ample opportunity to portray the country’s positive and

soft image and a nation of courage, perseverance and resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal said successive policies of the government enabled

in tackling militancy and extremism in the country through robust

kinetic and non-kenatic measures.

“We are determined to eliminate extremism from the society in

all its manifestation through adoption of appropriate counter

violent extremism strategies and narratives,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “The road to peace and stability has been

very rough and full of challenges, but I can say with pride that our

efforts have borne fruits. The incidents of terrorism have fallen

sharply since 2013 when the present government came to power. Our

resolve to fight forces of extremism and terrorism is unmatched and

will continue unabated.”

The Minister said political leadership supported NACTA in all

its endeavours to make Pakistan a country free from extremism and

violence.

He said the government had managed to reshape course of national

economy as per promise made in 2013 which was evident from the fact

that the international rating agencies were now acknowledging Pakistan

as one of the top few emerging economies of the world, who were earlier describing it a sinking economy.

The Minister said the country also witnessed tremendous

progress in energy sector and succeeded in breaking the backbone of

terrorism, which were now on the run.

He said the menace of extremism had almost been eliminated,

economy witnessed rapid growth while energy crisis also had overcome.

The Minister strongly condemned brutalities in Occupied

Jammun & Kashmir by the Indian forces and said voice of Kashmiri

people could not be suppressed through guns, bullets and force.

The Indian forces must stop bloodshed of the innocent people.

He said the world should focus on Kashmir issue and play

their role to resolve the long standing issue.

In his welcome address, NACTA’s Coordinator, Ihsan Ghani

said basic objective of the Forum was to highlight Pakistan’s

endeavors and achievements in war against terror.

He said Pakistan had suffered huge human and financial losses

in its war against terrorism, yet its journey from “victim to victor

of terrorism” had no parallel in contemporary world.

“This story of sacrifices needs to be shared with the world.

This also necessitates a discussion on upcoming challenges and

threats not only to Pakistan’s security but also to the regional and

global stability,” he added.

He said the objective of the forum was to bring together

leading international and Pakistani experts, scholars, practitioners,

think tanks and opinion makers in the area of counter-terrorism to

deliberate on the current situation and future challenges and

response.

The target audience is think tanks, academia and

researchers relating to security, terrorism and counter violent

extremism.

The Forum has also engaged diplomats, governmental officials, parliamentarians, politicians, United Nation

Agencies, international organizations, aid agencies, media, civil society and world community

at large.

There would be nine sessions in all, three Plenary Sessions

and 12 panel discussions. One minute silence at beginning of each

day would also be observed for victims of terrorism.

A documentary, depicting efforts of people, the government and

security agencies of the country against terrorism, was also shown on

the occasion.