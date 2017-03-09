Pakistan, Turkey to continue to serve humanity with mutual cooperation: President

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday

said Pakistan and Turkey had always taken positive measures

for resolving the issues of refugees and both the brotherly

countries would continue to serve humanity with mutual cooperation in

future as well.

He said this after gracing a ceremony of handing over a

consignment of relief goods by Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) to

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan for Syrian refugees in Turkey

organized by the PRC here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a President’s Media Wing press release said.

Earlier, the president was briefed on consignment of

humanitarian assistance by the PRC for Syrian refugees in Turkey by

Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin was also

present during the briefing.

He appreciated that Turkey had set a great example

for many European and other countries around the world by hosting

more than three million Syrian refugees on its soil.

He hoped that humanitarian aid would help meet some of the

pressing needs of the Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The president lauded the initiative by the PRC to send

humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees and its continued

commitment for humanitarian causes.

He reiterated Pakistan’s close brotherly relations with Turkey

rooted in common faith, culture and people to people ties which were

getting stronger with each passing day.

The president appreciated Turkey’s deep interest in promoting

humanitarian causes and recalled the valuable Turkish assistance to

Pakistan during the earthquakes of 2005 and 2008 which was

reflective of strong bond between the two countries.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin expressed

his gratitude to the government of Pakistan for relief goods on

behalf of Syrian refugees in Turkey.