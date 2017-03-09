Pakistan, Turkey to continue to serve humanity with mutual cooperation: President

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday
said Pakistan and Turkey had always taken positive measures
for resolving the issues of refugees and both the brotherly
countries would continue to serve humanity with mutual cooperation in
future as well.
He said this after gracing a ceremony of handing over a
consignment of relief goods by Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) to
Turkish ambassador to Pakistan for Syrian refugees in Turkey
organized by the PRC here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a President’s Media Wing press release said.
Earlier, the president was briefed on consignment of
humanitarian assistance by the PRC for Syrian refugees in Turkey by
Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi.
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin was also
present during the briefing.
He appreciated that Turkey had set a great example
for many European and other countries around the world by hosting
more than three million Syrian refugees on its soil.
He hoped that humanitarian aid would help meet some of the
pressing needs of the Syrian refugees in Turkey.
The president lauded the initiative by the PRC to send
humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees and its continued
commitment for humanitarian causes.
He reiterated Pakistan’s close brotherly relations with Turkey
rooted in common faith, culture and people to people ties which were
getting stronger with each passing day.
The president appreciated Turkey’s deep interest in promoting
humanitarian causes and recalled the valuable Turkish assistance to
Pakistan during the earthquakes of 2005 and 2008 which was
reflective of strong bond between the two countries.
Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin expressed
his gratitude to the government of Pakistan for relief goods on
behalf of Syrian refugees in Turkey.