Pakistan, Turkey signed US$ 10 million agreement on contribution to the people of FATA

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey have signed an agreement for Turkey to provide USD 10 million, to contribute to the rehabilitation of disaster/flood affectees and the temporarily displaced people in the FATA, who are returning to their homes.

According to a message received here Tuesday, the two brotherly countries enjoy strong historical solidarity in every field. They have always stood side by side in each other’s difficult times.

The agreement manifests Turkey’s staunch support to Pakistan’s successful fight against terrorism and extremism.