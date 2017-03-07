Pakistan, Turkey hold bilateral consultations on NPDI

ISLAMABAD, March 7 (APP): Recognizing the commonalities between the respective positions on a range of issues, the 5th Round of Pakistan-Turkey Bilateral Consultations on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Issues, held here Tuesday agreed to continue their cooperation and coordination.

Ambassador Alper Coskun, Director General for International Security Affairs of the Turkish Foreign Ministry led the Turkish delegation.

The Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, Additional Secretary (UN&EC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a foreign ministry statement said.

The two sides had a detailed exchange of views on the entire spectrum of developments in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament.

The evolving global and regional security environment also came up for discussion.

The consultations were marked by warmth and cordiality in keeping with the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation also paid a courtesy call on Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz.