Pakistan, Turkey hold 5th HLCC meeting

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey on Thursday held meeting of fifth High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) with discussions on six key areas including trade, energy, finance, education, communications, and culture and tourism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim co-chaired the meeting held here at the PM’s Office.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir, PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials along with their Turkish counterparts attended the meeting.

The HLSCC, established during the visit of the then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan in October 2009, was the highest level institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Turkey.

Initially established as HLCC (High Level Cooperation Council), the mechanism was elevated to the `strategic’ level in 2013 and re-titled as HLSCC (High Level Strategic Cooperation Council).

In essence, the HLSCC works as a joint cabinet meeting co-chaired by the two Prime Ministers.

The fourth HLSCC meeting was held in Islamabad, in February 2015, co-chaired by Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davotoglu.