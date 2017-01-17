Pakistan-Turkey for strengthening consultations on UN related matters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Second round of Pakistan-Turkey consultations on the UN related matters Tuesday held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which both countries reiterated the common desire and commitment to further strengthen the existing cooperation in the years ahead.

Turkish delegation was led by Director General, Directorate General for

Multilateral Political Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy and Pakistan by Director General (UN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including UN

Security Council reform, human rights and humanitarian issues, refugees, cooperation in the context of ECOSOC, Sustainable Development Goals, political and peace and security issues, counter-terrorism, combating Islamophobia & religious discrimination, and

candidatures in international organizations.

Both sides welcomed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and similarity of views, guided by the political leadership, which was manifest

in common understanding, mutual support, and close collaboration on a host of issues at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

They also reaffirmed faith in the United Nations and multilateralism as

the best mechanisms for collectively addressing the challenges faced by the international community.

The visiting delegation also called on Foreign Secretary, Aizaz Ahmad

Chaudhry.

The foreign secretary noted that the consultations would deepen relations and help to identify new avenues of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Pakistan-Turkey consultations on the UN related matters are part of the

wider relationship between the two countries.

The first round of these consultations was held at Ankara in September, 2015.