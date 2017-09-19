Pakistan Turkey for early finalization of FTA

UNITED NATIONS Sept 19 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey

Tuesday discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and

agreed to work together for early finalization of the Free

Trade Agreement for boosting their bilateral trade.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Turkish

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met here on the sidelines of

the 72nd UNGA Session in New York.

They had an in-depth exchange of views on ways to

further strengthen bilateral relations besides

reviewing regional peace and security situation. They agreed

to continue joint efforts for bringing peace and stability

in Afghanistan.

Both the sides noted that there was no military

solution to the Afghan conflict and stressed the need

for efforts for a regional approach for an internal

political settlement in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned

Afghan-led peace process.

The leaders emphasized the need for the two countries

to continue to work together in all areas for mutual benefit.

Pakistan and Turkey also agreed on the revival of the

Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey Trilateral process for promoting

lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan-

Turkey relations were based on common faith, values, culture,

history, mutual trust and support.

Linkages between the people of the two countries had

transformed into a strategic partnership that was

strengthening with each passing day, he said.

The two sides also appreciated the regular high level

exchanges between the two countries and the institutional

interaction through the High Level Strategic Cooperation

Council. Abbasi and Erdogan also expressed satisfaction over

deepening of cooperation through political, defence, trade and

investment exchanges.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan and Turkey extended

support to each other on the issues of their vital national

interests.

He thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s

unflinching support to the struggle of the people of Indian

occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Erdogan appreciated the strengthening of the

bilateral relations through concrete cooperation in various

fields and the commonality of views between the two countries

on key international and regional issues.

He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment for continued

endeavours for strengthening of the mutually beneficial

strategic partnership.

Discussing the plight of Rohingya Muslims, President

Erdogan and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the

international community and the OIC to take urgent measures to

alleviate the suffering of these people.