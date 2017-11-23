Pakistan, Turkey enjoy strong friendly, brotherly ties: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, Nov 23 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that Turkey is important

country of the region and Pakistan have strong friendly and brotherly relations with Turkey.

He was addressing the Turkish National Day ceremony, organized by Honorary Counsel General for Turkey Saleem Saifullah Khan at his residence on Thursday.

Outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin, various senior officials from Turkey and the provincial government were in attendance on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that outgoing Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin will be remembered and appreciated his efforts in keeping relations between the two brotherly countries.

He also appreciated Saleem Saifullah Khan’s contribution in bringing the people of both the brotherly countries closer to each other.

Saleem Saifullah and outgoing Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin also addressed the event.