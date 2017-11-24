Pakistan-Turkey defence cooperation to be further enhanced

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in defense as Ministers of two brotherly countries had a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, particularly the ongoing defense industry projects.

Defence Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister for National Defense of Turkey Nurettin Canikli in Ankara as both sides agreed to further increase mutual contact and exchange of visits to realizing the full potential in defence collaboration and identifying new projects.

Expressing satisfaction at the flourishing relationship between Pakistan and Turkey, the two Ministers vowed to further deepen and broaden the cooperation. They noted that the growing level of bilateral cooperation was consistent with the vision of the leaders on both sides.

Minister Rana Tanveer told his Turkish counterpart that defense industries of the two brotherly countries had significant capacities and capabilities and closer mutual collaboration would help them realize the full potential. He hoped that both countries would explore further possibilities of joint ventures and co-production.

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply rooted in history. He said this brotherhood is reflected in all level of relationships. He stressed on the need of collaboration for developing critical technologies to meet contemporary challenges.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Managing Director Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah also attended the meeting. Senior officials of the Turkish defence industries were also present.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the National Defense Ministry, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Armed Forces presented guard of honor to the visiting Minister.