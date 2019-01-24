Pakistan, Turkey agree to continue cooperation at multilateral fora

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Recognizing the commonalities between their respective positions on a range of issues, Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to continue their cooperation and coordination including at various

multilateral fora.

The agreement to this effect was reached during the 6th Round of Pakistan-Turkey Bilateral Consultations on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Issues held in Ankara on January 23 (Wednesday), a Foreign Office statement issued here on Thursday said.

Ambassador Alper Coskun, Director General for International Security Affairs of the Turkish Foreign Ministry led the Turkish delegation, while the Pakistan side was led by Director General (Arms Control and Disarmament) Mohammad Kamran Akhtar from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament.