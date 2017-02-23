Pakistan, Turkey agree on close cooperation in counter-terrorism By Shumaila Andleeb

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim on Thursday said

both Pakistan and Turkey were facing the threat of terrorism and

expressed the commitment for close cooperation to fight menace for

region’s peace.

In a joint press stake-out following the co-chairing of 5th

High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, the two prime

ministers expressed resolve to take strict action against terrorism

and extremism within their countries.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized that “Turkey’s enemies

are Pakistan’s enemies” and re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to

stand with Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

He expressed the confidence that Turkish leadership would

effectively eliminate all threats of terrorism and would march

to peace and prosperity under the guidance of President Recep

Tayyip Erdogan.

He said Pakistan was currently facing the challenge of

terrorism and mentioned the recent terror attack at the Sufi

shrine, which was a symbol of peace. However, he said efforts

would continue against terrorism in all its forms.

Turkish Prime Minister Yildrim said Turkey was making

contribution to regional stability despite being a target

to terrorism.

He suggested that Pakistan and Turkey should have highest

level of cooperation in counter-terrorism.

The Turkish Prime Minister said Pakistan had a key role

in the region and was making progress in many areas despite

confronting a number of challenges.

He said Turkey would continue to step up its cooperation

with Pakistan, a country, which, he said had a very bright

future.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif termed Turkey his second

home and said it was always a pleasure to visit this friendly

and brotherly country.

On the failed coup in Turkey in July 2016, the Prime

Minister said that Pakistan reaffirmed solidarity with the Turkish

government and nation for upholding the spirit of democracy.

He strongly condemned the `heinous attempt’ against

democracy and said that Pakistani nation had all prayers for the

248 Turkish martyrs who lost their lives for their motherland.

He said the Turkish nation’s stance stood “mightier than

the roaring tanks and guns” and their sacrifice would be

remembered.

Calling the Turkish prime minister “my brother”, Nawaz

Sharif said they together held a very productive session of

the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), with

focus on joint commitment to stronger partnership.

He expressed satisfaction that the friendship of

Pakistan and Turkey friendship was flourishing with time and

the two countries had excellent cooperation in education,

energy, culture and defence.

He hoped that the Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding Agreements

and MoUs signed today would further contribute to strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey were celebrating 70 years of

their diplomatic relations, which he said would further intensify and enrich the people-to-people relationship.

He lauded the leadership of Turkey for their support on the Kashmir

issue and said Pakistan stood by Turkey on the issue of Cyprus.

He also thanked Turkey for its principle position on strategic

stability in South Asia and said that Pakistan was committed for peaceful neighbourhood including having friendly relations with India.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to combat

Islamophobia.

“Pakistan and Turkey are committed to global peace and together we can

work for peace to make the world a better place,”.