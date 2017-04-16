Pakistan trying to secure border to eliminate terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Sunday said Pakistan was trying to secure its border with Afghanistan to eliminate terrorism.

Border management with Afghanistan was very important and Pakistan was not violating international laws in this regard, he said talking to PTV.

He said Afghanistan was in war since 40 years and many terrorists organizations had established their networks inside it which was big a issue.

As per international reports Taliban were getting strengthen in Afghanistan, he said.

Nafees Zakria said Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues with Afghanistan through dialogue. Pakistan had endorsed every initiative to establish peace in Afghanistan, he added.

He said peace in Afghanistan could not be maintained through military action.

Replying to a question, he said India was involved in spreading terrorism and financing terror activities in the country.

The spokesman said Indian subversive designs against Pakistan had been exposed after the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said Indian barbaric activities against innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir had also been exposed to the world.