Pakistan troupe reaches China to perform in Xinjiang Cultural Festival

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): A 32-member cultural troupe led by
Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed
Jamal Shah has reached China on Wednesday to participate in the
Xinjiang Cultural Festival.
The troupe comprising of folk singers and dancers from all
parts of the country as well as traditional music instrumentalists
will be performing at four different places in Xinjiang.
Jamal Shah while talking to this scribe said all the best
talent was selected for the troupe including sitar player Aamir
Hussain, tabla player Muhammad Ajmal, flutist Salman Adil, rabab
player Ghulabkhel, violinist ustad Raees Ahmed, kathak dancer Adnan
Jehangir. He said the selected folk dance performers of the National
Performing Arts Group (NPAG) from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi are
the main attraction of the cultural troupe.
The National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) will be performing
various dances including kalash valley dance, leva, Kashmiri,
classical, kathak, Sindhi jhoomar, Khattak, bhangra, dhol and aaj
rang hae of Ameer Khusro. Every dance is very colourful and reflect
the local traditions, customs and the vibrant dresses and jewellery.
The cultural troupe’s performance begins with the kalash dance
that is from the extreme north western region of Pakistan where the
mountains meet the sky.
Another is the traditional Leva dance performed by men. This
dance is a common feature at weddings and other happy occasions in
the tribal society of the Baluchis.
The concluding performances of the cultural troupe are the
Bhangra dance and dhol performance.
Banghra and dhol are symbol of the colours and vigour of the
Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan.
Bhangra dance is performed by a group of young males and
females to welcome the spring and to celebrate the successful
harvest. The dance is performed on the scintillating beat of “DHOLE”
the double barrel skinned drum.
The Dhole is an oblong drum used as rhythm in all parts of
Pakistan for folk songs and dances.
Made of wood it is shaped like barrel about two feet long. The
two openings at each end of the barrel are covered with stretched
parchment, which are tuned by tightening or loosening the rope
braces, strung through brass rings. The right hand plays the sharp
high pitch sound and left the bass.