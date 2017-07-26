Pakistan troupe reaches China to perform in Xinjiang Cultural Festival

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): A 32-member cultural troupe led by

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed

Jamal Shah has reached China on Wednesday to participate in the

Xinjiang Cultural Festival.

The troupe comprising of folk singers and dancers from all

parts of the country as well as traditional music instrumentalists

will be performing at four different places in Xinjiang.

Jamal Shah while talking to this scribe said all the best

talent was selected for the troupe including sitar player Aamir

Hussain, tabla player Muhammad Ajmal, flutist Salman Adil, rabab

player Ghulabkhel, violinist ustad Raees Ahmed, kathak dancer Adnan

Jehangir. He said the selected folk dance performers of the National

Performing Arts Group (NPAG) from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi are

the main attraction of the cultural troupe.

The National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) will be performing

various dances including kalash valley dance, leva, Kashmiri,

classical, kathak, Sindhi jhoomar, Khattak, bhangra, dhol and aaj

rang hae of Ameer Khusro. Every dance is very colourful and reflect

the local traditions, customs and the vibrant dresses and jewellery.

The cultural troupe’s performance begins with the kalash dance

that is from the extreme north western region of Pakistan where the

mountains meet the sky.

Another is the traditional Leva dance performed by men. This

dance is a common feature at weddings and other happy occasions in

the tribal society of the Baluchis.

The concluding performances of the cultural troupe are the

Bhangra dance and dhol performance.

Banghra and dhol are symbol of the colours and vigour of the

Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan.

Bhangra dance is performed by a group of young males and

females to welcome the spring and to celebrate the successful

harvest. The dance is performed on the scintillating beat of “DHOLE”

the double barrel skinned drum.

The Dhole is an oblong drum used as rhythm in all parts of

Pakistan for folk songs and dances.

Made of wood it is shaped like barrel about two feet long. The

two openings at each end of the barrel are covered with stretched

parchment, which are tuned by tightening or loosening the rope

braces, strung through brass rings. The right hand plays the sharp

high pitch sound and left the bass.