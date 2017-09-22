Pakistan troupe participating in Samaa Int’l festival at Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Three-Member troupe of Paksitan led by Akbar

Khamiso Khan, a renowned folklore musician is participating in `Samaa’

International Festival for Spiritual Music at Citadel of Salahuddin, Cairo,

Egypt.

The 10th Round of `Samaa’ International Festival for Spiritual Music

and Chanting has started at Citadel of Salahuddin, Cairo, said a press release.

Performers and musicians from more than twenty countries including

Pakistan, India, China, Indonesia, Romania and Bangla Desh are participating in the Musical Festival.

Khamiso Khan is a popular musician of Pakistan who plays algoza which

is an instrument used in playing folkloric melodies.

Pakistani troupe enthralled the audience with their performance and

received well-deserved appreciation from the audience.

Theme of the Festival is to act as a platform for becoming

familiarized with the arts and culture of different people and religious heritage in its different forms worldwide to ascertain the main message of all religions, advocating tolerance and acceptance.

The festival is a step towards a long road for people and nations to

come closer. It opens up new windows of different cultures from across the globe with the art of Samaa “Listening” to penetrate the soul of humanity. The Festival will continue till twenty seventh of this Month.

A large gathering including members from the diplomatic community

watched the performance. It was an impressive show and a message of peace to the entire world through the participation of over 20 countries from across the world with their diverse cultures, says a press release received here today from Cairo.