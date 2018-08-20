Pakistan trounce Thailand 10-0 in Asian Games hockey

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP):Pakistan, rode on a hat trick of Atiq Arshad, trounced Thailand 10-0 to take a victorious start in the Asian Games hockey competition on Monday at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Record eight time champions Pakistan were off to a flying start

at the Asian Games with the thrashing of little known Thailand with

a volley of goals, said the information made available here to APP

by the Pakistan Hockey Federaton.

Atiq Arshad shone with a hat trick while his brother Tauseeq

Arshad, Mohammad Irfan and Abu Bakr, all had a brace. Mubashar

Ali added one goal.

Pakistan took time to open the account. It was the last minute

of the first quarter when Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner.

Three more goals were added in the second quarter and they led 4-0

at the half time.

Pakistan found the target six times in the second half to complete

the tally.

Green Shirts will take on Oman on August 22 in their second outing.

Scorers, Pakistan, Atiq Arshad (3), Tauseeq Arshad (2), Mohammad

Irfan (2), Abu Bakr (2) and Mubashar Ali (1).