Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for regional security, stability:PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday said that terrorism was a common threat for

both the countries and Pakistan would work with Afghanistan

for security and stability in the region.

The prime minister said this during the telephonic

conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according

to a PM Office statement.

Ashraf Ghani had made the telephonic call to Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to congratulate him on his

election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Afghan President expressed satisfaction over

the smooth transition and said that it was good for

democracy in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked President Ghani and

said that terrorism was a common enemy and “we will work

together to eliminate this menace from the region.”

Both leaders resolved that “We will also work together

to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve

the economic conditions in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”