Pakistan to send 35 member taekwondo contingent for Fujairah C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan will send its largest ever

contingent to feature in the 5th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to be held at Fujairah, UAE from February 23 to 25.

“We’ve decided to send a 35 member contingent to chip in the

event. This will be Pakistan’s largest ever participation in an

international event,” President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Waseem

Ahmed told APP on Friday.

He said the federation wanted to give maximum exposure to

youngsters ahead of the Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place in

May in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“We’ll also send our five athletes in the 2017 US Open Taekwondo Championship, which will be held from January 31 to February 3,” he said.

He said in the US Open Taekwondo Championship Taha Naseem

would feature in poomsae imaginary U 30 kg category, Ayesha Noor will fight in 53 kg senior category, Mahnoor in 55kg U 17 category, Yasir Javed in U 40 category and Najia Rasool would participate in U 30 kg poomsae and fight.

He said the government would provide Rs 10 million for the each event, while the federation would also be supporting the athletes financially.