Pakistan to retaliate if India indulges in any attack for political mileage: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Expressing his preapprehension, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday warned that in case India indulged in any aerial or ground aggression for political mileage, Pakistan would retaliate effectively.

He termed the next few days and even tonight as very important and critical, however, cautioned that any casualties caused by the [possible] Indian attack or military targets or otherwise would be considered as “act of war”.

The foreign minister, while talking to a private news channel, pointed that Pakistan’s action of shooting down two Indian fighter aircraft was in self-defence and in response to India’s violation of the Line of Control. He said the international law also gave every country the right of defence against aggression.

He said Pakistan desired peace, a message also conveyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Pulwama incident as well as during his today’s address to the nation.

Qureshi further clarified that if India wanted to talk about peace, Pakistan was ready and would cooperate, but if opted for any aggression, Pakistan was fully prepared to respond as well.