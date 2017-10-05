Pakistan to respond befittingly if war is imposed: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 5 (APP): Director General
Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor
on Thursday said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country,
but if war was imposed on it then the country would
respond befittingly.
Addressing a news briefing here at Inter-Services
Public Relations (ISPR) premises, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan shared
around over 2000 km border with India in the east, but unfortunately
due to India’s hegemonic designs the border was unsafe.
Referring to escalating ceasefire and working boundary
violations by India, he said threats from India were perpetual.
During the current year, he said the Indian violations had been
the highest in number, when compared to the previous years.
He said that India was targeting civilian population. “India’s ceasefire accord violations along the Line
of Control (LoC) this year targeted a total of 222 civilians. Out
of these 42 lost their lives, while the rest suffered injuries.
But, he added, “India too has paid a price for these violations as a result of our response. We’ll we continue to do that if it does not stop
and acts with restraint.”
The casualties on the Indian side are to soldiers
and infrastructure, he said. “But war is not the solution hence to stop this we are talking to them at all levels.”
Major General Asif Ghafoor said that there were threats at
Pakistan’s borders adding that the important question was
“whether they (threats) are because of state or non-state actors”
and what the country’s response to those was.
“Geographically Pakistan is a very
important country. When multiple interests collude, it is
natural that conflicts arise.”
He said war had been continuing in Afghanistan for the past
four decades, but after 9/11 that war entered
Pakistan’s borders. “As a nation we’ve fought this war
with bravery. Today there is no organized base of any
terrorist organization in the country,” he said.
He said Afghan Army was working according to its capacity but
more than 50 per cent of Afghan territory was still out of their
control and stability in that country was still a challenge
for the authorities.
He said Pakistan had deployed around 100,000 troops at
its eastern border and around 200,000 at the western border.
“We cannot bring back our army to the cantonments from the
western borders because of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and
other such non-state actors,” he said.
