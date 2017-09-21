Pakistan to remain on frontline of UN peacekeeping: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan had consistently been
one of the world’s top troop contributors to UN peacekeeping.
“We will remain on the frontlines of peacekeeping and
continue to offer professional and well-trained personnel to
the United Nations, despite our own security challenges,” he
said while addressing the annual UN General Assembly session.
Pakistan welcomes the efforts launched by Secretary
General Antonio Guterres to revitalize the United Nations’
capabilities in Peace and Security, Development and Management,
he said.
“We are also committed to reform that transforms the
Security Council into a more representative, democratic and
accountable body rather than an expanded club of the powerful
and the privileged,” the prime minister remarked.
