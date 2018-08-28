Pakistan to pursue water issue with India seriously: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Firm and strong decisions would be taken regarding the water issues with India as water was country’s lifeline and there would be no concession on the issue, Minister For Human Rights Shireen M Mazari told the Senate here on Tuesday.

Responding to the questions of a senator, the minister said, it was negligence of previous government that it had not taken up the water issue with India, but now firm and strong decisions would be taken regarding the water issues.

“If India has not been withdrawn from the treaty then it is international obligation for India to proceed according to the rules of treaty and we have to enforce it,” she added.