Pakistan to pursue Jadhev case in ICJ more vigorously: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan would pursue Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhev case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) more vigorously.

The Attorney General of Pakistan would supervise the legal team, he said while talking to PTV.

He said it was a national issue and all the parliamentarians had consensus that Pakistan should present its case in a better way. Pakistan’s legal team would have a meeting with the ICJ president to discuss the modus operandi regarding the case, he added.

Ayaz said the legal team would also discuss the appointment of Pakistan’s ad hoc judge.