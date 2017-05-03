Pakistan to project its art, culture and heritage at the global level: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Wednesday that the government was making strenuous efforts to project art, culture and heritage at the global level after having overcome the scourge of extremism and terrorism, which had obscured their richness and diversity.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in that regard was

contemplating to hold a national convention of artists with a view to reaching out to them and soliciting their proposals, she added.

The minister of state was talking to French Ambassador Ms Martine

Dorance, who called on her here.

Welcoming the ambassador in the ministry, she said that Pakistan

highly valued its relations with France and would like to further

enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of art,

culture, information and preservation of heritage.

She said that in view the culture being the most

stupendous force in regards to developing a constructive mindset and

building a better, healthier and peaceful society, the government of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working with an unruffled

commitment to project the Pakistani culture.

The MOS informed the Ambassador that Pakistan was also going

to launch its first film, and broadcast production policy, as films

had a proven potential to educate people and reinforce the cultural

values through their extensive outreach.

Marriyum Aurangzeb sought cooperation of the French Government

in providing technical assistance so that Pakistani films and arts

could be developed in accordance with the best international

practices.

The minister further informed the distinguished guest that

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), an attached department of the Ministry of IB&NH, was going to organize a film festival in

connection with 70th Year Independence celebrations and Pakistan would welcome active French participation in the event.

During the meeting, the ambassador informed the minister of

state that two Pakistani-born French citizens, the Wahid brothers

who were now rising stars of French cuisine, were visiting Pakistan

for the first time since they left their motherland.

Sylvestre Wahid and Jonathan Wahid, who wereborn in Kohat,

Pakistan, were now accomplished chefs and enjoyed an iconic status in France, the ambassador said.

She suggested that their visit should be utilized in a manner

that it goes to showcase the contribution of the people of Pakistani

origin to the French culture as well as their acknowledgement by the

government and people of France.

The ambassador also requested the MOS to facilitate their

courtesy meetings with the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan, if

possible, during their visit this week.

Ambassador Martine Dorance also informed the minister of state

that a seminar was being arranged in October-November in Paris this

year to encourage cooperation among various nations in the fields of

archeology and heritage.

The French government would feel delighted to host young

archeologist from Pakistan who are keen to work towards the

preservation of world heritage, she said.

The minister assured her full cooperation in highlighting the visit of Wahid brothers and seeking their appointments with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She said that culture was a great voice that Pakistan needed

to resonate throughout the world. She said that Pakistan would do

its best to promote and project the success stories of the two great

sons of the soil who emerged as shining stars in the foreign land.