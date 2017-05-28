Pakistan to present evidences before ICJ on K. Jadhav: Ashtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Sunday said Pakistan would present all evidences before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

K. Jadhav was a Indian agent and we have important information against him, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan’s stance was not rejected in ICJ on the matter of Kulbushan as interim verdict of ICJ was not defeat or victory of any country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was a responsible country and would not violate the international laws but never compromise on the national integrity.

The Attorney General said he would take guideline from national security committee on the matter of Kulbhushan.

He said Pakistan was satisfied over the matter of acting Indian Naval officer arrest and punishment, adding that Pakistan was not answerable in front of anyone about the decision of death sentence to Kulbhushan.

To another query, he said Pakistani courts had provided justice to Indian citizen Dr Uzma.