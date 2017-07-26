Pakistan to play its role in tackling climate change issues: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid

Hamid Wednesday said Pakistan was fully prepared and willing to

extend its role in building international cooperation in order to

tackle climate change nationally and internationally.

The minister expressed these view during a meeting with

high level delegation from Open Government Partnership Secretariat

(OGP).

The Secretary, Climate Change Division and other senior

officers of the ministry were also present at the occasion.

The high level delegation included Joseph Powel, Deputy CEO,

John Mahoney, Program Officer and Shreya Basu, Regional Civil

Society Coordinator for Asia-Pacific-OGP.

Currently, the government was in the process of preparation of

National Action Plan (NAP) to OGP with stakeholder’s consultation.

The OGP was a multilateral initiative aimed to secure

concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency,

empower citizens, fight corruption and adoption of new technologies

to strengthen governance. It was currently headed by the French

President Emmanuel Macron.

The OGP was formally launched in 2011 when 8 founding

governments endorsed the OGP declaration and announced their

country’s Action Plans.

At present, 75 OGP participating countries and 15 sub-national

governments had made over 2500 commitments to make their respective

governments more open, rational and accountable.

The minister briefed the high level delegation that the

ministry had reiterated its commitments regarding sharing and

placement of open data on National Climate Change Policy and its

implementation alongside Ministry’s efforts in the field of Climate

Finance on its official website.

The ministry was institutionalizing the role of civil society

in climate related decision making processes, policies, agreements at

national/ sub-national and international levels.

This would be manifested through government – civil society

consultations in pre and post-UNFCCC COPs scenario.

The ministry would work with private sector to encourage clean

green business development for promoting climate action.

The encouragement of bringing in innovation and building

capacity of relevant stakeholders were the fundamental objectives of

the ministry.

Zahid Hamid also briefed the participants that Pakistan was the

7th most vulnerable country on account of impacts of climate change

despite having its negligible contribution in overall global GHG

emissions.

Pakistan had witnessed sea intrusion, glacial melt,

desertification, floods and other impacts of climate change in

recent decades.

Pakistan had recently passed the climate law i.e. Pakistan

Climate Change Act-2016 and Pakistan was fully aware of its national

and international obligations under United Nations Framework

Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The prime minister of Pakistan had recently launched 3.8

billion rupees project titled as “Green Pakistan Program” for

afforestation.

The OGP delegation briefed that Pakistan’s participation in

the forum would bring forth more accountability.

The OGP official briefed that OGP was a forum, on which

countries could showcase their achievements and commitments. It would also provide an opportunity to Pakistan for sharing of ideas and

experiences and for learning of best practices employed in the

member countries.