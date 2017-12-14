Pakistan to play India in opener of World Blind Cricket Cup

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan will take on arch-rival

India in the opening clash of the World Blind Cricket Cup

on January 8 at Lahore’s famous Gaddafi Stadium.

The clash billed as a ‘test of nerves’ will mark the

opening of the World Cup of cricketers with impaired sight.

The matches of the mega event will be played in United

Arab Emirates, Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, said a

spokesman for the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council while

talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that the event would be participated by world’s

top blind cricket teams and the opening match between Pakistan

and India had gained the status of a special encounter as

emotions of millions of people from both the countries would

be involved in it.

Both the semi-finals of the event would be played on

January 17 and 18 at Ajman, UAE, while the grand finale

will take place at ‘Home of Cricket’ in Pakistan, the Gaddafi

Stadium, on January 21.