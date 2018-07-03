Pakistan to participate in two contests of International Army Games in China

BEIJING, July 3 (APP):Pakistan Army will send a delegation to China from late July to mid-August to participate in two out of four contests of International Army Games to be held in Korla, northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

“Pakistan army has confirmed its participation in two contest out of four to be hosted by China,” a senior official told APP here on Tuesday.

As a part of International Army Games to be held in seven countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, the Chinese army will host four competitions including Suvorov Attack, Clear Sky and Safety Route in Korla of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and the Chinese Navy will host Seaborne Assault in Quanzhou city of southeast China’s Fujian Province.

According to a spokesperson of China’s ministry of defence, the competition teams from the Chinese Army, Navy and Air Force were now having targeted training according to the programme and would enter the competition fields successively.

“Next, Chinese military will steadily advance all preparations for the hosting of and participation in the competitions,” he added.

“With the aim of enhancing exchanges and training our troops, we will consult skills and deepen exchanges with foreign militaries during the competition,” he commented.

Besides Pakistan and China, teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, Zimbabwe and Venezuela have signed up for the contests to be held in China.

The International Army Games – 2018 will be held in seven countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan from July 28 to August 11.