Pakistan to participate in Asian C’ship, Commonwealth Youth Games

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan would be participating in Asian Youth Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Youth Games.

According to Maj. Gen.(R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said Asian Youth Athletics Championship would be held in Thailand from May 20.

“Two athletes would be participating in the Asian Championship

including Waqar Younis (100m & long jump) and Hasan Raza (400m),” he said.

He said four athletes would be participating in the Commonwealth Youth Games. “Those athletes include Tahrim Alam, Ayesha Imran, Waqar Younis and Hasan Raza”.

“The federation’s focus is to groom young athletes by giving them international exposure,” he said.