Pakistan to organize ‘Tourism Conference’ in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan in Canada will

organize “Pakistan tourism conference” in Canada to show-case

tourism potential of Pakistan.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan in Canada Tariq

Azeem during meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Tourism

Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor.

Managing Director PTDC was invited by the Ambassador of

Pakistan to Canada Tariq Azeem to attend the conference which will

be an opportunity for PTDC to promote tourism industry.

The conference will be attended by prominent Canadian outbound

tour operators and stakeholders.

Ambassador Tariq Azeem said that Embassy is ready to provide

maximum possible assistance to PTDC in promotion and development of tourism to increase tourist flow to Pakistan from Canada.

Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said that there is

great potential tourism in Pakistan for tourists from Canada

especially the Sikh community residing there, adding that Pakistan

is the most sacred place for Sikh Community and numerous holy place

lie in Pakistan.

Ch. Ghafoor said that tourism is one of the neglected industry

in Pakistan which is now with a vision of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to promote and develop tourism in

Pakistan.

“We intend to invite Sikh Community from Canada to visit

Pakistan to perform their religious rituals,” he said.

He said that the sacred water of Panja Sahib Darbar at

Hassanabdal can be bottled and exported to earn foreign exchange for

Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s unique four-seasons tourist destinations offer an

opportunity for tourists from all over the world to enjoy their

holidays in peaceful environment of their own choice,” he added.

He said from the snow-capped mountains of the north to crystal

clear beaches in the south, Pakistan is a blend of exclusive

culture, arts crafts, music, dances, flora and fauna.

He expressed the hope that by promoting its true potential in

a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its top position on tourist

map of the world.