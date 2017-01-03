Pakistan to organize ‘Tourism Conference’ in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan in Canada will
organize “Pakistan tourism conference” in Canada to show-case
tourism potential of Pakistan.
This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan in Canada Tariq
Azeem during meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Tourism
Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor.
Managing Director PTDC was invited by the Ambassador of
Pakistan to Canada Tariq Azeem to attend the conference which will
be an opportunity for PTDC to promote tourism industry.
The conference will be attended by prominent Canadian outbound
tour operators and stakeholders.
Ambassador Tariq Azeem said that Embassy is ready to provide
maximum possible assistance to PTDC in promotion and development of tourism to increase tourist flow to Pakistan from Canada.
Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said that there is
great potential tourism in Pakistan for tourists from Canada
especially the Sikh community residing there, adding that Pakistan
is the most sacred place for Sikh Community and numerous holy place
lie in Pakistan.
Ch. Ghafoor said that tourism is one of the neglected industry
in Pakistan which is now with a vision of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to promote and develop tourism in
Pakistan.
“We intend to invite Sikh Community from Canada to visit
Pakistan to perform their religious rituals,” he said.
He said that the sacred water of Panja Sahib Darbar at
Hassanabdal can be bottled and exported to earn foreign exchange for
Pakistan.
“Pakistan’s unique four-seasons tourist destinations offer an
opportunity for tourists from all over the world to enjoy their
holidays in peaceful environment of their own choice,” he added.
He said from the snow-capped mountains of the north to crystal
clear beaches in the south, Pakistan is a blend of exclusive
culture, arts crafts, music, dances, flora and fauna.
He expressed the hope that by promoting its true potential in
a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its top position on tourist
map of the world.
