Pakistan to organize ‘Tourism Conference’ in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan will
organize “Pakistan Tourism Conference” in Canada to
show-case tourism potential of Pakistan.
This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan in
Canada Tariq Azeem during meeting with Managing Director
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul
Ghafoor.
Managing Director PTDC had been invited by Pakistan
Ambassador to Canada Tariq Azeem to attend the conference
which will be an opportunity for PTDC to promote tourism
industry.
The conference will be attended by prominent Canadian
outbound tour operators and stakeholders.
Ambassador Tariq Azeem said that Embassy is ready to
provide maximum possible assistance to PTDC in promotion and
development of tourism to increase tourist flow to Pakistan
from Canada.
Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said that
there is great potential tourism in Pakistan for tourists
from Canada, especially the Sikh community residing there,
adding that Pakistan is the most sacred place for Sikh
Community and numerous holy place are in Pakistan.
Ch. Ghafoor said that “tourism is one of the neglected
industry which is now with a vision of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif, we are committed to promote and develop tourism in
Pakistan.”
“We intend to invite Sikh Community from Canada to
visit Pakistan to perform their religious rituals,” he added.
He said sacred water of Panja Sahib Darbar at Hassanabdal
can be bottled and exported abroad.
“Pakistan’s unique four-seasons tourist destinations
offer an opportunity for tourists from all over the world
to enjoy their holidays in peaceful environment of their
own choice,” he added.
He said from the snow-capped mountains of the north
to crystal clear beaches in the south, Pakistan is a blend
of exclusive culture, arts crafts, music, flora and fauna.
He expressed the hope that by promoting its true
potential in a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its
top position on tourist map of the world.
