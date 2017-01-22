Pakistan to organize ‘Tourism Conference’ in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan will

organize “Pakistan Tourism Conference” in Canada to

show-case tourism potential of Pakistan.

This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan in

Canada Tariq Azeem during meeting with Managing Director

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul

Ghafoor.

Managing Director PTDC had been invited by Pakistan

Ambassador to Canada Tariq Azeem to attend the conference

which will be an opportunity for PTDC to promote tourism

industry.

The conference will be attended by prominent Canadian

outbound tour operators and stakeholders.

Ambassador Tariq Azeem said that Embassy is ready to

provide maximum possible assistance to PTDC in promotion and

development of tourism to increase tourist flow to Pakistan

from Canada.

Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said that

there is great potential tourism in Pakistan for tourists

from Canada, especially the Sikh community residing there,

adding that Pakistan is the most sacred place for Sikh

Community and numerous holy place are in Pakistan.

Ch. Ghafoor said that “tourism is one of the neglected

industry which is now with a vision of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif, we are committed to promote and develop tourism in

Pakistan.”

“We intend to invite Sikh Community from Canada to

visit Pakistan to perform their religious rituals,” he added.

He said sacred water of Panja Sahib Darbar at Hassanabdal

can be bottled and exported abroad.

“Pakistan’s unique four-seasons tourist destinations

offer an opportunity for tourists from all over the world

to enjoy their holidays in peaceful environment of their

own choice,” he added.

He said from the snow-capped mountains of the north

to crystal clear beaches in the south, Pakistan is a blend

of exclusive culture, arts crafts, music, flora and fauna.

He expressed the hope that by promoting its true

potential in a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its

top position on tourist map of the world.