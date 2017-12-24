Pakistan to open schools in Gulf countries for overseas children

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Barrister Amjad Malik on Sunday said

current government has launched various welfare programmes for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said Pakistani schools would be set up in Gulf countries to help provide affordable education for children of

overseas community.

Talking to APP, he said it is the responsibility of government to provide maximum facilities to over 90 million

Overseas Pakistanis.

He assured that issues would be resolved on priority basis and said Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council

(OPAC) playing it leading role.

To a question, he said due to the current situation of Gulf Countries, number of Overseas Pakistanis has been

declining day by day and Pakistan is seeking new labor market to reduce unemployment.

He said there is no proper skilled labor training center like in Philippines or other states.

He said that he personally visited 23 countries and held meetings with Overseas Pakistanis, addressed their

issues on the spot and informed them about the upcoming welfare projects.

Amjad said that hopefully in near future overseas Pakistanis will get the representation in Parliament and

Overseas Banks will be set up at embassy level to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis.

To another question, he said that more housing schemes would be launched for expatriates and OPF is

planning to provide low cost housing to the deceased families of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said 300 houses would be handed over to the overseas allottees in Zone-V within in three months and

after three months 300 houses more houses would be handed over to the owners.