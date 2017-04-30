Pakistan to join developed countries due to CPEC: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, April 30 (APP): Acting National Assembly Speaker Murtaza Abbassi on Sunday said Pakistan would soon join the developed countries due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would bring an economic revolution in the country.

The CPEC would start a new era of friendship in the region as neighbouring countries, including enemies, had desired to become part of it, he added.

Murtaza Abbasi was addressing public gatherings here at Nowshera and Phullanwali villages after inaugurating Sui gas supply projects.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan an atomic power due to which enemies could not cast an evil eye on it.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had adopted prudent policies due to which the menace of terrorism had almost been defeated and the country was again put on the path to development and prosperity.

Foreign investors were showing interest to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, which was a proof of the government’s investment-friendly policies, and better of law and order situation, he added.

Murtaza Abbasi said a new era of development and prosperity had

started in the country. Energy crisis would soon end with addition of

more electricity to the national grid. There would be abundant job opportunities in the country as not only the local youth would get

employment but foreigners would also be accommodated, he added.

He said the PML-N would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after winning the general election on the basis of its governments’ performance at the Centre and other provinces.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which was in power in the province, would meet its fate as it had misled the people on the pretext of ‘change’, he added.

He said no federal minister had been found involved in any sort of corruption during the last four years, while nine corruption cases against KP ministers were being proceeded in courts.

PML-N Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and local party leaders also addressed the gatherings.