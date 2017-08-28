Pakistan to host three int’l tennis events this year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Pakistan would be hosting three
international tennis tournaments this year with each having a cash
prize of $15,000.
According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary
Sanaullah Aman, the three tournaments would be held in November and
December.
“Foreign players would be seen in action in these events while
International Tennis Federation (ITF) officials would also be
visiting here,” he said.
He said more courts would also be prepared for these
international tournaments. He also praised ITF for allotting
Pakistan these three international tournaments.
“ITF would also give more international events to Pakistan
after successful holding of these three tournaments,” he said.
He said foreign players would be provided with fool-proof
security and invitations would soon be sent to foreign players for
participation in international tournaments.
Speaking about Pakistan-Thailand Davis Cup Group II final, he
said he has high hopes for the team to do well in Davis Cup.
