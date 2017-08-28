Pakistan to host three int’l tennis events this year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Pakistan would be hosting three

international tennis tournaments this year with each having a cash

prize of $15,000.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary

Sanaullah Aman, the three tournaments would be held in November and

December.

“Foreign players would be seen in action in these events while

International Tennis Federation (ITF) officials would also be

visiting here,” he said.

He said more courts would also be prepared for these

international tournaments. He also praised ITF for allotting

Pakistan these three international tournaments.

“ITF would also give more international events to Pakistan

after successful holding of these three tournaments,” he said.

He said foreign players would be provided with fool-proof

security and invitations would soon be sent to foreign players for

participation in international tournaments.

Speaking about Pakistan-Thailand Davis Cup Group II final, he

said he has high hopes for the team to do well in Davis Cup.