Pakistan to host Speaker’s conference on “terrorism in region”: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan was focusing how to tackle terrorism in

the region and how to connect with each other.

For this purpose, National Assembly of Pakistan is planning to

host a conference in December 2017 and the Speakers from China,

Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan will attend the conference,

said a press release issued here Tuesday.

He was talking to the delegation of Baluchistan Assembly

headed by Speaker Ms. Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani. Members Provincial

Assembly and the senior officers were also present in the meeting.

He said that terrorism and extremism was now an international

issue and this was the right time to fight against this menace

collectively.

Baluchistan was also the victim of terrorism, he said adding “We are

committed to identify our enemy who spoil peace and harmony. That day is not far when we will root out these evils very soon.”

The Speaker said that development and prosperity in

Baluchistan was the priority of the present democratic set up.

He stressed the need for closer liaison between the democratic

institutions for strengthening democratic process in the country.

He assured all out support of National Assembly Secretariat and PIPS

in the fields of research, legislation and training for capacity

building of members and staff of Baluchistan Assembly.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq shared his experiences with the delegation

about the working and functioning of the National Assembly and its

Standing Committees.

He also informed regarding the steps taken for austerity measures in the

secretariat while adopting the electrification requirements through solar energy and establishing paperless office.

At this moment Speaker also informed them about the

introduction of subject/course on Parliamentary Practices and

Legislative Drafting in universities and educational institution all

over the country.

The Speaker Baluchistan Assembly thanked the Speaker

National Assembly for his kind remarks and agreed with the Speaker

for closer cooperation between the legislatures of the country.

She appreciated the steps taken by the government for development

and peace in the Baluchistan.

She also appreciated the training programs initiated at PIPS

for capacity building of members and staff of the Democratic

Institutions and expressed the hope that these training would be

helpful for better legislation and strengthening of democratic

institutions in the country.