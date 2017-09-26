Pakistan to host Speaker’s conference on “terrorism in region”: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan was focusing how to tackle terrorism in
the region and how to connect with each other.
For this purpose, National Assembly of Pakistan is planning to
host a conference in December 2017 and the Speakers from China,
Russia, Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan will attend the conference,
said a press release issued here Tuesday.
He was talking to the delegation of Baluchistan Assembly
headed by Speaker Ms. Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani. Members Provincial
Assembly and the senior officers were also present in the meeting.
He said that terrorism and extremism was now an international
issue and this was the right time to fight against this menace
collectively.
Baluchistan was also the victim of terrorism, he said adding “We are
committed to identify our enemy who spoil peace and harmony. That day is not far when we will root out these evils very soon.”
The Speaker said that development and prosperity in
Baluchistan was the priority of the present democratic set up.
He stressed the need for closer liaison between the democratic
institutions for strengthening democratic process in the country.
He assured all out support of National Assembly Secretariat and PIPS
in the fields of research, legislation and training for capacity
building of members and staff of Baluchistan Assembly.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq shared his experiences with the delegation
about the working and functioning of the National Assembly and its
Standing Committees.
He also informed regarding the steps taken for austerity measures in the
secretariat while adopting the electrification requirements through solar energy and establishing paperless office.
At this moment Speaker also informed them about the
introduction of subject/course on Parliamentary Practices and
Legislative Drafting in universities and educational institution all
over the country.
The Speaker Baluchistan Assembly thanked the Speaker
National Assembly for his kind remarks and agreed with the Speaker
for closer cooperation between the legislatures of the country.
She appreciated the steps taken by the government for development
and peace in the Baluchistan.
She also appreciated the training programs initiated at PIPS
for capacity building of members and staff of the Democratic
Institutions and expressed the hope that these training would be
helpful for better legislation and strengthening of democratic
institutions in the country.