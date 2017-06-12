Pakistan to host PSA $5,000 tournament in July

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would be hosting Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) $5,000 tournament in Karachi next month.

Talking to APP, PSF Honorary Secretary, Wing Commander Tahir Sultan said PSA has allowed Pakistan to host a $5,000 event and this event would be held in Karachi in July.

“Only national senior and some junior players would be participating in the $5,000 event. This event would prove valuable for our national players as it would improve their international ranking,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that PSA had cancelled all sanctioned and unsanctioned international events in Pakistan this year due to security concerns. But holding of this event would be a revival of international squash in the country.

“This would prove as an important step towards return of international squash in the country,” Tahir said.

Responding to a question, Tahir said we are also in talks with PSA to hold six more international tournaments in the country this year.