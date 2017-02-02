Pakistan to hold 13th ECO Summit on March 1

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan would host 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit on March 1, the foreign office confirmed here Thursday.

In the weekly briefing of the foreign office, the spokesperson Nafees

Zakaria said the summit meeting, having its roots in Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD), will be preceded by the meetings of the senior officials and Council of Foreign Ministers.

The RCD was a multi-governmental organization which was originally

established in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. The ECO has now been expanded and comprises 10 members.