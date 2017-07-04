Pakistan to hoist world’s eighth largest flag at Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Pakistan is all set to hoist the
eighth largest flag of the world at Wagah border and the
preparations are in full swing.
As per details, the eight largest flag would be installed in
the park adjacent to the border. The Pakistani flag would be 400
feet high 120 feet wide, and would illustrate its glory before the
enemy, private news channel reported.
The parade at Wagah border and patriotic slogans are the
essence of the ceremony that people come to witness on daily
basis, and this addition of eight largest flag would surely boost
their spirits and passion.
According to the assistant director of PHA, the machinery is
at work to remove the trees from the place where the flag is
planned to be erected.
