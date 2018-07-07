Pakistan to have independent Regional Maritime Patrols in Indian Ocean

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar
Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday announced that the country in pursuit
of its national interests and strategic autonomy will institute
independent Regional Maritime Patrols in the Indian Ocean.
Addressing the commissioning parade of the 109th Midshipmen
and 18th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course here at Pakistan
Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar, he said Pakistan stands for peace and
amity in the region.
“We seek harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the comity of
nations,” said the Naval Chief of Pakistan.
He emphasized that it will be a mistake if Pakistan’s desire for
peace is construed as its weakness as the country is fully capable of
giving a befitting response, in case of any aggression.
The Naval Chief reiterating the firm resolve of Armed Forces in
protecting the boundaries and interests of the country said they were
at the forefront of the national resolve to cleanse Pakistan from the
scourge of terrorism.
“Pakistan Navy on its part is maintaining a robust security
posture along the Pakistani Coast and in the regional seas to deter
the nefarious elements from any illicit activities in the maritime
domain,” said Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.
The Naval Chief on the occasion also referred to the strategic
shift from erstwhile participation of Pakistan Navy in the Combined
Task Forces 150 and 151 under the auspices of Combined Maritime Forces
to Regional Maritime Security Patrols.
“In order to pursue our national interests with strategic
autonomy, we have now decided to institute Regional Maritime Security
Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region in line with the UN Resolutions and
UN Convention on Law of the Sea,” he said.
The initiative was said to be aimed at maintaining robust
security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the
Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international
shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms
smuggling and human trafficking.
He on the occasion advised the graduating officers to hold fast
to the principles of faith, loyalty, courage and professional
excellence.
The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction that professional
training on most modern lines were being offered to the cadets of the
country as well as those belonging to several other friendly countries
at the academy.
Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval
Academy, Commodore Syed Faisal Hameed highlighted the salient features
of the officers’ training.
The Commandant mentioned that cadets from Bahrain, Maldives,
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen were also undergoing training at
Pakistan Naval Academy.
Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners. The
prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lt Roheel
Shahzad PN. Midshipman Kashif Abdul Quyyom was awarded the coveted
Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.
Midshipman Dayyan Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk; Officer Cadet
Badar Ali was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold
Medal, Officer Cadet Mohammed Lahim S Aldawsri from Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer
Cadet Muhammad Arshad from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold
Medal. Proficiency Banner was re-claimed by Forecastle Squadron.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military
officers, including Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guards and Commander
Royal Bahrain Naval Force both of whom are alumni of Pakistan Naval
Academy; Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of various countries, civil
dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.