Pakistan to facilitate investors, strengthen ties with China: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid has said that Pakistan would facilitate Chinese investors and resolve any legal problem which they might face here.

In his meeting with the delegation of China Justice Department

led by the Vice Minister of Justice Liu Zhenyu, he offered

cooperation and active collaboration in the legal field to further

cement the all weather and time tested bonds between China and

Pakistan.

Zahid Hamid warmly welcomed the guests and briefed the Chinese

Delegation on the functions of Federal Law Ministry.

Matters relating to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

were also discussed in the meeting. Minister for Law assured Chinese

delegation to facilitate Chinese investors and resolve any legal

problem which they may face in Pakistan. He proposed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) between Law and Justice Ministries of China and

Pakistan.

Vice Minister of Justice China Liu Zhenyu stated that he

and his delegation were very happy to visit Pakistan and expressed

his full support for the proposed MoU for cooperation between China

and Pakistan in legal sphere.

He also welcomed the inclusion of Pakistan in Shanghai

Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full member and expressed the

view that it will further strengthen the bonds between two brotherly

nations, by opening a new window for legal cooperation.

He thanked the Minister for Law over warm reception and

hospitality in Pakistan and extended invitation to the Minister to

visit China with his legal team.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Federal Judicial

Academy and was briefed on the functions and activity of the premier

institutions of judicial and legal training in Pakistan.