Pakistan to face India in World Blind T20 final

ISLAMABAD Feb 11 (APP): Pakistan securing 10th consecutive win in the World Blind Twenty20 will now lock horns with India in final to be held in Bangalore on Sunday (February 12).

In the semi final Pakistan beat England by 147 runs at KSCA Ground Alur, Bangalore.

England won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan set the mammoth total of 309 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket in 20 overs.

Pakistani openers Badar Munir and Israr Hassan scored centuries and made 226 runs for the first wicket partnership.

Badar Munir was retired after scoring 103 runs off 43 balls with the help of 18 (4’s) while Israr Hassan remained unbeaten on 143 runs off 69 balls, he hit 28 (4’s) and 1 big six.

Amir Ishfaq and Matiullah also chipped in with 26 and 20 runs, respectively.

In reply, England made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Matthew Page was the highest scorer for England with 41 runs and Luke Sugg made 34 runs.

For Pakistan, Zafar Iqbal bagged two wickets while Israr Hassan and Amir Ishfaq claimed one wicket each.

Israr Hassan of Pakistan was declared Man of the Match.

That was 10th consecutive win for Pakistan, remained unbeaten in all 9 league matches and Semifinal as well.

It may be mentioned here that the first blind T20 was also played between Pakistan and India which Pakistan had lost.