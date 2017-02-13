Pakistan to export medical doctors to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Overseas
Employment Corporation (OEC) will send medical doctors to Saudi Arabia this month.
Talking to APP here on Monday, Managing Director, Perveez Ahmed
Janjua said that OEC held organized walk-in interview recently
for the selection of consultants, specialists and resident doctors
for Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A delegation of Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was visited Pakistan and selected doctors for different region including (Asir, Baha and Bisha Region).
The process of selection would be finalized by the end of February.
They required the services of Doctors as consultant, specialists and resident in internal medicine, pediatric, general surgery, orthopedic, family medicine, guiana and obeys anesthesia and radiology.
