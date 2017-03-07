Pakistan to eradicate terrorist camps being used against it: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, March 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue to eradicate terrorists’ camps from where they were carrying out subversive activities.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House he said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with Afghanistan, but it would not compromise on the drive against terrorism.

Afghanistan’s government, he said, had admitted that terrorists’ activities against Pakistan from Afghanistan soil were not in their control.

The minister said that the enemy should know that Pakistan was capable to meet any challenge and that its defense was impregnable.

Afghan’s were our brothers and we have old relations with them, he said and added, the reconciliation policy with Afghanistan would continue, he said.

Pakistan had always supported Afghanistan and it was hosting around three million Afghan refugees for the last 30 years, he added.