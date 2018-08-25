Pakistan to emerge as developed country in world soon: Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said Pakistan would emerge as a developed country in the world during the PTI’s government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI would fulfill all its pledges made during the election campaign and would not shake the people’s confidence.

He said PTI would soon present its first 100-day road map before the masses as it believed in action rather than words.

Ejaz Chaudhry said the incumbent government would strengthen and depoliticize the national institutions and merit policy would be strictly implemented in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government would strengthen national economy by taking concrete steps in that regard.

He said development, prosperity and introducing reforms were the part of PTI’s manifesto and we were committed to bring change in the lives of masses.