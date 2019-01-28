Pakistan to continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility and Pakistan would continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here at the Foreign Office, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

The minister also briefed the British high commissioner on the current political situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and UK and agreed to further enhance relations in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

The foreign minister also highlighted the continued atrocities perpetrated by the security forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), which had been confirmed by the reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament.

The high commissioner assured of his government’s full support in enhancing bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.