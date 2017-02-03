Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Chairman Special Committee of the

Parliament on Kashmir, Maulana Fazl Ur Rahman, Friday said

Pakistan would continue its support to Kashmiri brethren for their just struggle to right to self determination.

Addressing a seminar on “Solidarity of Kashmir” here, he said

Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in lines with United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

Maulana Fazl said Kashmiris should be granted right of

plebiscite and the international community should play its role in this regard.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had effectively

highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums, including the United Nations, he added.

He said, “we should work together for making Pakistan economic

tiger in the region.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the people of Kashmir fully

acknowledge Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for right to self determination.

He said the Kashmir issue became an international dispute

which should be resolved to ensure peace in the world.

He said the issue could not be resolved only by bilateral dialogue

and Kashmiris should be involved in the dialogue process.

He said India was trying to convert the Muslim Majority area to

Hindu state by issuing domiciles and right to vote to non Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider said social media should be used to

highlight the Kashmir issue and bring into light the Indian atrocities and human right violations in held Kashmir.

Mushaal Malik, wife of prominent Kashmiri Leader Yasin Malik,

said Pakistan had effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the international fora. She said the freedom movement had taken a new turn after martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atique Khan underlined the

need to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir issue. He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir would not be allowed to go in vain.

Former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said all the

political parties stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for achieving right to self determination.

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Q, Raja Basharat and Leader

of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mustafa nawaz Khokhar also highlighted Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and called for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute under UNSC’s resolutions.