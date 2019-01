ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris right to self determination at all fora. He was talking to former AJK prime minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who called on him here.