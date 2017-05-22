Pakistan to continue political, moral support of Kashmiri people: Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq Monday

said that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the

people of Indian held Kashmir (IHK).

He was addressing a ceremony to pay tribute to martyred of IHK particularly Shaheed e

Millat Mir Waiz Muhammad Farooq and Shaheed e Hurriat Khawaja Abdul Ghani Loon

organized by the All Parties Hurriat Conference (APHC) AJK at National Press Club (NPC).

He said Indian couldn’t end the freedom movement of Kashmiris through its aggression

and barbarism. Indian had to end its occupation over Kashmir and respect the wishes of

IHK people, he added.

Leader of the House said Indian spy Kalbhushan Yadavh who had confessed his crimes

was a terrorist and killer of innocent people, saying that he would be punished according

to law.

He said the arrest of Yadav had disclosed the Indian nefarious resolves against Pakistan

before the international community.

He said an opinion was being developed inside India that it couldn’t overcome the

movement of Kashmiri people with power even if it deploys seven million army personnel

there.

The 23 resolutions of UN regarding the Kashmir, he said, couldn’t be ignored, saying that

India had never refused to give right of self determination to IHK people in any resolution.

No member of National Security Council had opposed these resolutions, he added.

He said Pakistan would continue to highlight the Indian inhuman activities against

Kashmiri people, saying that the International community was aware about the demands

of Kashmiri people for self determination.

Raja Zafarul Haq said that the sacrifices of Kashmir martyred wouldn’t go wasted,saying

that the struggle would be continue till the freedom of Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by office bearers of APHC AJK and other Kashmiri leaders

and activists in a good number.