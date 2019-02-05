Pakistan to continue exposing Indian atrocities in IoK at all forums: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been playing active role for protection of fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today, he said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and highlight Kashmir issue at all levels. The minister said that resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri masses was imperative for durable peace in South Asia.